Minimal Glitch Logo

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a striking glitch logo reveal. This energetic design combines RGB split, scanlines, and tasteful static for a modern, digital edge. Drop in your logo and tagline, adjust colors, and optionally use your own background for a unique look. Clean typography and bold scanning bars keep focus on your brand while the glitch motion adds attitude. Ideal for creators, brands, and channels seeking a punchy intro or outro without the clutter.