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Movie Logo - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Movie Logo - Horizontal

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
Light rays
4Kexports
rating
Make your brand shine with a cinematic logo animation built for intros and outros. This elegant 3D motion graphics reveal features sweeping light rays, glossy reflections, and a clean centered layout with optional tagline. Easily customize background, colors, textures, and chromatic aberration to match your style. The smooth, suspenseful build and epic highlights deliver a premium, film-inspired identity sting that fits channels, trailers, and promos alike. Load your mark, tune the look, and export a striking, high-impact logo reveal in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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MotionParsec
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us