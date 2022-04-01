Movie Logo - Square

Make your brand shine with a cinematic logo animation built for intros and outros. This elegant 3D motion graphics reveal features sweeping light rays, glossy reflections, and a clean centered layout with optional tagline. Easily customize background, colors, textures, and chromatic aberration to match your style. The smooth, suspenseful build and epic highlights deliver a premium, film-inspired identity sting that fits channels, trailers, and promos alike. Load your mark, tune the look, and export a striking, high-impact logo reveal in minutes.