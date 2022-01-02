Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Logo - Original - Poster image

Neon Logo

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Geometric
2Kexports
rating
Light up your brand with a sleek neon logo animation built around glowing geometric outlines, deep contrast, and a glossy central reveal. This template delivers an energetic intro or outro with a centered logo and optional tagline, enhanced by 3D depth, reflections, and a subtle vignette. Tweak neon colors, choose your preferred outline shape and rotation direction, and drop in a custom background with adjustable blur and opacity. Ideal for channels, promos, streaming and tech‑forward branding, it’s fast to customize and impossible to ignore.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us