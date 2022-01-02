Light up your brand with a sleek neon logo animation built around glowing geometric outlines, deep contrast, and a glossy central reveal. This template delivers an energetic intro or outro with a centered logo and optional tagline, enhanced by 3D depth, reflections, and a subtle vignette. Tweak neon colors, choose your preferred outline shape and rotation direction, and drop in a custom background with adjustable blur and opacity. Ideal for channels, promos, streaming and tech‑forward branding, it’s fast to customize and impossible to ignore.