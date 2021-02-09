Neon Tunnel

Transform your track into a striking, neon‑lit journey. This audio reactive visualizer features a 3D tunnel of glowing geometric frames, beat‑synced camera motion, and a sleek timer with progress bar. Showcase artist and song info with optional cover or logo while vibrant neon hues pulse to your music. Tweak colors, shape and thickness, rotation, and frequency settings to match your sound. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and channel branding, it delivers a modern, retro‑futuristic vibe that grabs attention and keeps viewers engaged.