Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Tunnel - Original - Poster image

Neon Tunnel

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glow
Neon outline
3.6Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a striking, neon‑lit journey. This audio reactive visualizer features a 3D tunnel of glowing geometric frames, beat‑synced camera motion, and a sleek timer with progress bar. Showcase artist and song info with optional cover or logo while vibrant neon hues pulse to your music. Tweak colors, shape and thickness, rotation, and frequency settings to match your sound. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and channel branding, it delivers a modern, retro‑futuristic vibe that grabs attention and keeps viewers engaged.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us