Turn any track into a captivating visual with an audio‑reactive spectrum, waveform, and parallax wave distortions framing your art. This modern visualizer highlights your logo, track and artist info, plus a live timer and progress bar for a polished player feel. Tweak colors, enable particles and blur, and swap the background with your own image or stock. Responsive camera motion and beat‑synced accents keep energy high across genres. Perfect for releases, teasers, and channel uploads—fast to set up, striking to watch.