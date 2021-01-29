Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Parallax Wave - Original - Poster image

Parallax Wave

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Background media
18.2Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a captivating visual with an audio‑reactive spectrum, waveform, and parallax wave distortions framing your art. This modern visualizer highlights your logo, track and artist info, plus a live timer and progress bar for a polished player feel. Tweak colors, enable particles and blur, and swap the background with your own image or stock. Responsive camera motion and beat‑synced accents keep energy high across genres. Perfect for releases, teasers, and channel uploads—fast to set up, striking to watch.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us