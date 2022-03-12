Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Parallax Zoom Out Logo - Post - Original - Poster image

Parallax Zoom Out Logo - Post

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Sliding panel
473exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation that feels modern and refined. This parallax zoom reveal uses smooth sliding panels, subtle chromatic aberration, and tasteful depth-of-field to spotlight your mark and tagline. It’s ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, Instagram, and more. Easily switch between logo or text, adjust scale and colors, and fine‑tune the tagline position to fit your identity. Deliver a sleek, professional opener in seconds—no heavy editing required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us