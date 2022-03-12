Parallax Zoom Out Logo - Square

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation that feels modern and refined. This parallax zoom reveal uses smooth sliding panels, subtle chromatic aberration, and tasteful depth-of-field to spotlight your mark and tagline. It’s ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, Instagram, and more. Easily switch between logo or text, adjust scale and colors, and fine‑tune the tagline position to fit your identity. Deliver a sleek, professional opener in seconds—no heavy editing required.