Photo Logo
00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
40.4Kexports
Transform your photos into a refined logo reveal. This template arranges images as elegant, white‑bordered prints that slide and fold into a layered collage before a bright, clean logo animation appears. Expect minimal design, smooth 3D motion, and subtle light leaks that elevate your brand without distraction. Add up to multiple media clips, your logo, and a tagline to create a polished opener or end card for any channel. Ideal for intros, outros, and short promos where photography leads the story and your logo lands with focus.
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