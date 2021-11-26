Photo Logo

Transform your photos into a refined logo reveal. This template arranges images as elegant, white‑bordered prints that slide and fold into a layered collage before a bright, clean logo animation appears. Expect minimal design, smooth 3D motion, and subtle light leaks that elevate your brand without distraction. Add up to multiple media clips, your logo, and a tagline to create a polished opener or end card for any channel. Ideal for intros, outros, and short promos where photography leads the story and your logo lands with focus.