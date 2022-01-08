Photo Logo Reveal - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template blends glossy extrusion, chromatic aberration, and tasteful glitch effects over your photos or video clips. A centered, metallic logo and optional tagline create a strong, memorable lockup that works for intros and outros across platforms. Flexible aspect ratios, responsive layout, and fully customizable colors let you match any brand. Swap in your media, fine‑tune the look, and export a bold logo sting that elevates your content instantly.