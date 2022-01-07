Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Power Color Split Logo - Post - Original - Poster image

Power Color Split Logo - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
Glow
188exports
rating
Launch your brand with a high-impact logo animation powered by neon color streaks, glitch aesthetics, and dramatic chromatic aberration. This energetic reveal sweeps luminous bars across a dark, smoky backdrop to uncover your logo, then settles into a clean centered lock-up with an optional tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding, it balances techy polish with bold visual punch. Easily adjust glow, color accents, atmospheric particles, and distortion to match your identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this slick design delivers a fast, modern and memorable brand moment in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us