Power Color Split Logo - Vertical

Launch your brand with a punchy RGB logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro blends neon light trails, lens flares, chromatic aberration and glossy 3D depth for a striking, futuristic look. A centered composition keeps focus on your mark, while subtle particles and a digital grid create atmosphere. Easily swap in your logo and tagline, adjust colors and effects, and you’re ready to impress across platforms. Ideal for creators, channels and brands seeking a bold, high-tech identity moment.