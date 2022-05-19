Power Light Logo and Title Reveal

Launch your brand with a high-impact logo animation that crackles with energy. This cinematic ident uses explosive particles, lens flares, shockwave and smoke to carve through a dark, gritty backdrop and reveal your mark with authority. Customize logo or text, tweak particle, flare and smoke colors, and choose background styles to match your brand. A clean tagline appears at the end for a polished finish. Perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding where power and clarity matter.