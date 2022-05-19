Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Power Light Logo and Title Reveal - Original - Poster image

Power Light Logo and Title Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Explosion
Outro
Particles
4.2Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a high-impact logo animation that crackles with energy. This cinematic ident uses explosive particles, lens flares, shockwave and smoke to carve through a dark, gritty backdrop and reveal your mark with authority. Customize logo or text, tweak particle, flare and smoke colors, and choose background styles to match your brand. A clean tagline appears at the end for a polished finish. Perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding where power and clarity matter.
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Try for free
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us