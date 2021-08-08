Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Round Room Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Round Room Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
7.7Kexports
rating
Make your music look as good as it sounds. This elegant 3D room visualizer wraps your audio in a circular environment with responsive spectrum bars, a clean timer, and a reflective floor for a premium feel. Drop in your track, logo, and background media, then fine-tune colors, frequency focus, band density and camera rotation to match your sound. Perfect for singles, mixes and channel branding, it delivers smooth, modern visuals that emphasize your beat without clutter. Create polished visuals in minutes and keep viewers engaged from the first note to the last.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us