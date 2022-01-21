Sketch Logo 3D

Elevate your branding with a polished 3D logo reveal that feels crafted with care. This minimal, elegant animation builds your mark from blueprint grid lines and precise outlines, then settles into a glossy, dimensional logo with a clean tagline below. It’s perfect for professional intros and outros, balancing technical sophistication with modern simplicity. Customize colors, background, strokes and finishes to match your identity, and export a crisp result that fits any channel or presentation. If you want a refined, design-led logo animation that stands out without shouting, this template is the smart choice.