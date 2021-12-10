Square Pixel Logo

Showcase your brand with a bold, digital pixel reveal. This high-tech logo animation combines data-like square clusters, a sweeping scan beam, and glossy highlights to create an energetic intro or clean outro. Customize colors, background, and tagline to match your identity. The centered layout and depth-of-field give your mark maximum focus, while the vibrant, neon-accented look ensures standout presence on any platform. Ideal for technology brands, startups, and creators seeking a modern, futuristic aesthetic.