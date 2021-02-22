Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Underwater Beat - Original - Poster image

Underwater Beat

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Audio spectrum
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
8.2Kexports
rating
Dive into a cinematic underwater music visualizer built for artists, labels and channels. A circular audio spectrum pulses around your artwork or logo while bubbles, sun rays and waves set an atmospheric 3D scene. Display artist and track titles, add a song timer and optional timeline, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Choose layouts, spectrum shapes and camera movement for the perfect vibe. Swap in a photo or video background, show or hide the seabed and control the intensity of underwater effects. Create immersive, audio‑reactive visuals that turn any track into a captivating experience.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us