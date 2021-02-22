Underwater Beat

Dive into a cinematic underwater music visualizer built for artists, labels and channels. A circular audio spectrum pulses around your artwork or logo while bubbles, sun rays and waves set an atmospheric 3D scene. Display artist and track titles, add a song timer and optional timeline, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Choose layouts, spectrum shapes and camera movement for the perfect vibe. Swap in a photo or video background, show or hide the seabed and control the intensity of underwater effects. Create immersive, audio‑reactive visuals that turn any track into a captivating experience.