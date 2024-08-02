Book Mockup Promo
30 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
13images
8texts
1font
1audio
Introduce your latest literary masterpiece with flair using our Book Mockup Promo template. Your book fits snugly into a stylish office setting, making it irresistible for readers and learners alike. Customizations are a breeze place your image, tweak the text, and modify fonts and colors to match your style. Launch your book or course with a video that's ready to publish and completely you.
Themes (5)
Examples (3)
Similar templates
Best of MotionPro