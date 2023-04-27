Clean Corporate Reveal

Give your brand a polished introduction with a clean, corporate logo animation. This minimal, flat-design opener uses geometric tiles, smooth slide-ins, and refined motion to highlight your logo and key messaging. Customize logo, titles, fonts and colors to match your branding. Ideal for company videos, presentations, YouTube intros, and outros, it delivers a modern, professional look without visual clutter. The centered composition and gradient styling keep focus on your identity while dynamic yet tasteful animation adds impact.