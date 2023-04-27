Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Corporate Reveal - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Geometric
Outro
1.6Kexports
rating
Give your brand a polished introduction with a clean, corporate logo animation. This minimal, flat-design opener uses geometric tiles, smooth slide-ins, and refined motion to highlight your logo and key messaging. Customize logo, titles, fonts and colors to match your branding. Ideal for company videos, presentations, YouTube intros, and outros, it delivers a modern, professional look without visual clutter. The centered composition and gradient styling keep focus on your identity while dynamic yet tasteful animation adds impact.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us