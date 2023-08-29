Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Creative Story - Original - Poster image

Clean Creative Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Rounded rectangle
Background media
361exports
rating
Showcase your event or product in a refined vertical story. This minimal, elegant promo features a central media card, clean typography, and smooth slide-in motion. Add your footage or image, update the headlines and handle, and drop in your preferred social icons. Flexible color controls help match your brand, while modern pacing keeps viewers engaged across Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Ideal for live announcements, launches, and top-line highlights when you need clarity and style in seconds.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us