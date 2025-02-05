en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Clean Luxury Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Gold
Liquid
Metal
Circle
Gloss
Outline
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Clean Luxury Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionPro profile image
Created by MotionPro
23exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the pinnacle of modern elegance with our Clean Luxury Reveal template. Immerse your brand in lavish sophistication, framed by a sleek golden circle. Customize colors and fonts to match your style. Water droplets dance majestically around your logo, infusing each frame with dynamic motion. Craft an opulent introductory video with your distinct tagline that resonates luxury and high-class.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of MotionPro
Original
Original
Edit
Soft Sepia
Soft Sepia
Edit
Dense Grass
Dense Grass
Edit
Cold Blue
Cold Blue
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us