Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Energy Stories - Original - Poster image

Creative Energy Stories

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Grunge
Brush strokes
Background media
Paint reveal
419exports
rating
Create attention-grabbing vertical stories with a gritty, hand-made vibe. This template combines grunge brush strokes, bold typography, kinetic motion, and duotone tints over your video to deliver impactful promos or quotes in seconds. Swap the background clip, edit three headline lines, and fine-tune fonts and brand colors to match any niche—from lifestyle to business. Paint reveals and textured edges keep each transition dynamic while swipe indicators guide viewers through your story. Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, or Shorts when you need punchy, design-led content fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us