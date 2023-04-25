Creative Energy Stories

Create attention-grabbing vertical stories with a gritty, hand-made vibe. This template combines grunge brush strokes, bold typography, kinetic motion, and duotone tints over your video to deliver impactful promos or quotes in seconds. Swap the background clip, edit three headline lines, and fine-tune fonts and brand colors to match any niche—from lifestyle to business. Paint reveals and textured edges keep each transition dynamic while swipe indicators guide viewers through your story. Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, or Shorts when you need punchy, design-led content fast.