Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Paper Opener - Original - Poster image

Creative Paper Opener

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Papercraft
Promo
Paper
Torn paper
2.4Kexports
rating
Create a stylish opener with bold papercraft design and energetic motion. This template features torn-paper reveals, crumpled textures, and playful Memphis accents like dots and plus signs. Mix headlines with photos or video clips across multiple scenes, then fine‑tune colors to match your brand. With kinetic typography and clean, flat shapes, it’s ideal for intros, promos, and quick slideshows. Simply replace the text, drop in your media, adjust the palette, and export a polished, modern video in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us