Creative Paper Opener

Create a stylish opener with bold papercraft design and energetic motion. This template features torn-paper reveals, crumpled textures, and playful Memphis accents like dots and plus signs. Mix headlines with photos or video clips across multiple scenes, then fine‑tune colors to match your brand. With kinetic typography and clean, flat shapes, it’s ideal for intros, promos, and quick slideshows. Simply replace the text, drop in your media, adjust the palette, and export a polished, modern video in minutes.