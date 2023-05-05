Gradient Stories

Make a striking vertical story with a vibrant gradient, refined typography, and a centered oval frame for your media. Smooth, fluid animation guides the eye from headline to call-to-action, while concentric ring accents add modern flair. Ideal for quick promos, portfolio highlights, brand teasers, or product features, this minimalist, geometric design keeps focus on your visuals and message. Easily adjust background and element colors, title styles, and video tint to match your brand. Optimized for 9:16 stories, it’s a polished, elegant template built to grab attention and drive action.