Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Stories - Original - Poster image

Gradient Stories

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Oval shape
Promo
Geometric
88exports
rating
Make a striking vertical story with a vibrant gradient, refined typography, and a centered oval frame for your media. Smooth, fluid animation guides the eye from headline to call-to-action, while concentric ring accents add modern flair. Ideal for quick promos, portfolio highlights, brand teasers, or product features, this minimalist, geometric design keeps focus on your visuals and message. Easily adjust background and element colors, title styles, and video tint to match your brand. Optimized for 9:16 stories, it’s a polished, elegant template built to grab attention and drive action.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us