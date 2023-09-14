Modern Brand Story

Craft standout mobile-first videos with a clean, modern story layout. This vertical promo template combines bold typography, split-screen media strips, and smart word highlights to deliver your key messages fast. Perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok, and ads, it features customizable fonts, colors, and multiple text fields, plus two media placeholders for images or video. The dark, minimalist aesthetic ensures high contrast and easy readability, while smooth slide-in and line-wipe transitions keep attention on your brand. Build product teasers, announcements, or event promos in minutes and publish polished content that looks professional on any mobile feed.