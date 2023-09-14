Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Brand Story - Original - Poster image

Modern Brand Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Bold
Word highlight
413exports
rating
Craft standout mobile-first videos with a clean, modern story layout. This vertical promo template combines bold typography, split-screen media strips, and smart word highlights to deliver your key messages fast. Perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok, and ads, it features customizable fonts, colors, and multiple text fields, plus two media placeholders for images or video. The dark, minimalist aesthetic ensures high contrast and easy readability, while smooth slide-in and line-wipe transitions keep attention on your brand. Build product teasers, announcements, or event promos in minutes and publish polished content that looks professional on any mobile feed.
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Promo Videos
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Motion Graphics
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Help
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Contact Us