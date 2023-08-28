Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Tales - Original - Poster image

Modern Tales

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 3 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Fluid animation
Pastel
230exports
rating
Tell a modern brand story in seconds. This minimal, vertical promo template pairs a soft gradient backdrop with split-screen media panels, bold headline hierarchy, and a stylish ribbon banner. Smooth slide-in animation keeps attention on your message. Easily customize text, icons, fonts, colors and media to match your identity and campaign goals. Ideal for ads, announcements, launches, and updates across social stories and mobile feeds. Make polished, effective content fast—without complexity.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us