Modern Tales

Tell a modern brand story in seconds. This minimal, vertical promo template pairs a soft gradient backdrop with split-screen media panels, bold headline hierarchy, and a stylish ribbon banner. Smooth slide-in animation keeps attention on your message. Easily customize text, icons, fonts, colors and media to match your identity and campaign goals. Ideal for ads, announcements, launches, and updates across social stories and mobile feeds. Make polished, effective content fast—without complexity.