en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Modern TV Screen Opener

Templates
/
Mockups
30-60s
Landscape
Television
Devices
Screen
Wood
Wall
Modern
More details
Modern TV Screen Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:34
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionPro profile image
Created by MotionPro
52exports
34 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
2images
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into a chic setting and spotlight your product with the Modern TV Screen Opener. This template features your advertisement wrapped in elegance on a sleek TV set, complemented by a stylish room adorned with wood accents. Smooth animation makes for an effective showcase, ensuring your brand's message is received with the sophistication it deserves. Tailor every detail, from logos to media, and let your product steal the show.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of MotionPro
Original
Original
Edit
Dense Grass
Dense Grass
Edit
Soft Sepia
Soft Sepia
Edit
Cold Blue
Cold Blue
Edit
Black and White
Black and White
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us