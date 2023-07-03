Neon Glass Background

Elevate your visuals with a glowing neon animated background featuring frosted glass tiles, concentric rings, and smooth gradient light. This clean, futuristic backdrop is ideal for intros, titles, overlays, live streams, or any scene that needs a refined tech vibe. The motion is fluid and relaxed, with weightless sweeps that keep focus without distraction. Easily tailor the color scheme and intensity to match your brand or project. Create polished results in seconds and give your content a premium, modern glow.