Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Glass Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Neon Glass Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Geometric
Glassmorphism
Concentric rings
20exports
rating
Elevate your visuals with a glowing neon animated background featuring frosted glass tiles, concentric rings, and smooth gradient light. This clean, futuristic backdrop is ideal for intros, titles, overlays, live streams, or any scene that needs a refined tech vibe. The motion is fluid and relaxed, with weightless sweeps that keep focus without distraction. Easily tailor the color scheme and intensity to match your brand or project. Create polished results in seconds and give your content a premium, modern glow.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us