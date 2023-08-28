Pure Strict Stories

Showcase your message with a modern, minimalist story video. This template features clean typography, sliding panels, and a refined vertical layout designed for branding and short promos. Add your headlines, tweak colors to match your brand, and drop in media to create polished, professional content fast. Smooth motion keeps attention on what matters while the side text ribbon and title banners structure your story. Ideal for social ads, announcements, and product highlights—customize and publish in minutes.