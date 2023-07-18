Room Reveal

Showcase your brand with a refined, minimal 3D logo animation. A sleek cube lifts to reveal your extruded logo on a marble surface within a clean interior, complemented by soft shadows and a centered, elegant layout. Add your logo and a short tagline, and optionally display framed images on the wall for extra context. The motion is smooth and polished, ideal for professional intros and outros. Crafted in realistic 3D motion graphics with a restrained, modern vibe, this template puts your branding front and center—simple, memorable, and ready to customize.