Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Trendy Story - Original - Poster image

Sleek Trendy Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 3 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Elegant
Abstract waves
99exports
rating
Create eye-catching vertical content with a sleek, minimal story template. This design blends elegant typography, a vibrant gradient backdrop, and fluid, modern motion. Showcase brand visuals inside rounded media frames, add clear headlines, and include your logos to boost recognition. Optimized for story placements, it’s ideal for quick promos, product highlights, announcements, and brand awareness. The smooth pacing keeps attention while flat, contemporary graphics feel fresh and on-trend. Tailor colors, text, and assets to your message and export a polished story-ready video in minutes.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us