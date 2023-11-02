Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Hype Reels - Original - Poster image

Urban Hype Reels

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Bold
Background media
E-commerce
1.2Kexports
rating
Make your next story-ready product promo impossible to ignore. This vertical template blends bold typography, dynamic banners and a high-contrast palette to highlight your visuals and messaging. Energetic slide-ins and wipes keep attention locked while a clean CTA element drives clicks. Use multiple media and text fields to present features, benefits or social tags. Ideal for reels, stories and mobile ads across social platforms, it’s a modern, minimal framework that adapts to your brand colors and fonts. Build a sleek, high-impact campaign piece that stands out in any feed.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us