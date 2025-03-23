en
Barbed Wire Narrative

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
History
Rope
Night
Halloween
Scary
Dark
Grungy
Cinematic
Barbed Wire Narrative - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
11exports
22 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
3videos
1image
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into a realm of intense imagery with our Barbed Wire Narrative template. Watch as 3D barbed wires entangle your photos and videos, complemented by grunge textures and blood-red accents. This slideshow is ideal for creating thrilling movie trailers, gripping commercials, or dark-themed narratives. With customization options like logos, taglines, and a variety of media, it's perfect for stories that need to leave a mark.
Edit
Halloween Horror Opener Original theme video
Halloween Horror Opener
By re4ee
15s
Halloween Horror Opener is an eye-catching template with a glitch design and dark scary atmosphere. A short intro to your horror and halloween videos.
Cinematic Ghost Soul Original theme video
Cinematic Ghost Soul
By S_WorX
15s
Have an out of body experience this Halloween with Cinematic Ghost Soul an eerie, mysterious animation. A ghostly apparition of your brand will leave it's corporeal form to join the afterlife.
Dark Wall Intro Original theme video
Dark Wall Intro
By S_WorX
20s
Creepy intro for your videos.
Scary Rooms Original theme video
Scary Rooms
By motionsparrow
22s
Step into the shadows with a spine-chilling Scary Rooms promo, designed with grunge, 3D text, and shivers in mind. Customize with your logos, images, and videos to conjure a witching spectacle that haunts the screen in glory, perfect for events, scary themed parties, and horror night advertisements.
Dark Room Photography 8 Original theme video
Dark Room Photography 8
By themediastock
20s
Take your audience on a captivating visual journey with our Dark Room Photography 8 template. This multipurpose slideshow video seamlessly weaves together two images, evoking a sense of mystery and suspense. Set in a cinematic red room with a subtle horror vibe, this template is perfect for presentations, photo galleries, or marketing campaigns. Customize it with your own images to create a professional, visually appealing video that leaves a lasting impact. Craft your story with ease and get ready to publish a video that engages and captivates your viewers.
Dark Room Photography 9 Original theme video
Dark Room Photography 9
By themediastock
20s
Create captivating visual storytelling with our Dark Room Photography 9 template. Seamlessly combine images, videos, and text to craft a professional slideshow video that leaves a lasting impact. Whether it's for a presentation, photo gallery, or marketing campaign, this multipurpose template offers a visually appealing experience that engages your audience. With customizable transitions and a cinematic camera move, your images will come to life in a stunning red room. Get ready to impress with a ready-to-publish video that showcases your story.
Dark Room Photography 7 Original theme video
Dark Room Photography 7
By themediastock
20s
Create captivating visual stories with our Dark Room Photography 7 template. With the perfect blend of images, videos, and text, this multipurpose slideshow video is ideal for presentations, photo galleries, and marketing campaigns. The smooth cinematic camera movement and horror vibes in the red room add an element of suspense and intrigue. Customize it effortlessly with your own images and make an impact with your viewers. Crafted for the 16:9 aspect ratio, this template ensures a visually appealing experience on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Dark Room Photography 6 Original theme video
Dark Room Photography 6
By themediastock
20s
Create captivating visual stories with our Dark Room Photography 6 template. This multipurpose slideshow video makes it easy to showcase your images with a touch of cinematic flair. Hang your photos on a rope in a mysterious red room, adding a touch of horror vibes to your visual narrative. Whether you're creating a presentation, photo gallery, or marketing campaign, this template offers a professional and visually appealing experience. Customization is simple, just add your own images and let your story unfold.
