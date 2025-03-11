en
Football Typography Intro

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Football
Spin
Titles
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Sports
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
7texts
1font
1audio
Score a goal with your audience using our dynamic Football Typography Intro template. Sleek animations set the scene, as your brand comes alive on the digital field. Perfect for intros or as a complete ad, just add your logo, text, and team colors to kick off your captivating content. Whether it's football or any other sport, this ready-to-publish video makes customization easy and showcases your brand with style.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Soccer Ball Mockup Logo Outro 1 theme video
Soccer Ball Mockup
Edit
By TippyTop
7s
23
12
31
Kick off your brand's visual presence with dynamic flair using our Soccer Ball Mockup template. The ball's impact against the net parallels the striking impression your logo will leave, all in a perfect display. Tailor the animation, fonts, and colors to align beautifully with your message. From YouTube uploads to Twitter teases, this template is a game-changer for your brand's reveal videos.
The Dunk Intro Original theme video
The Dunk Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
6
10
12
Introduce your video with style using our The Dunk Intro template. This multipurpose title video is designed to captivate your audience from the start, with a 3D basketball opener that grabs attention. With 1 logo placeholder and 8 text placeholders, you have ample space to convey your message. Customize the colors to match your brand and create a professional-looking video in minutes. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, or marketers, this ready-to-publish template guarantees a strong first impression and sets the tone for your video.
3D Spin Original theme video
3D Spin
Edit
By d3luxxxe
14s
28
9
24
3D Spin Logo Reveal features shiny metallic text, dark atmosphere, 3d light studio and energetic camera movement to show your message, media and logo in an dynamic and attention grabbing way.
Clean Word Flip Original theme video
Clean Word Flip
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
24
7
20
Clean Word Flip Logo Reveal is a fast, simple and clean animation which will help you effectively present your message using the three rotating text boxes, logo, tagline and an optional background media.
Quick & Clean Rotation Original theme video
Quick & Clean Rotation
Edit
By d3luxxxe
7s
22
5
19
Quick & Clean Rotation Logo Reveal is a fast, simple and clean animation. We start of with your text accompanied by depth of field focus effect and end up with your logo rotating into the final position. This project includes 2 text placeholders , 1 logo placeholder and an optional background media placeholder.
Clean Spin Original theme video
Clean Spin
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
6
13
Clean Spin Logo Reveal is a fast, clean and bright animation featuring three text placeholders that present your message in an intriguing rotating fashion with the final rotation saved for your logo and your tagline. Minimal and efficient, a perfect introduction to your company broadcasts, conferences, boardroom and shareholders, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos.
Clean Flip Words Original theme video
Clean Flip Words
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
3
5
8
Clean Flip Words Logo Reveal is a fast, simple, clean, and elegant animation. Effectively present your message using the three introduction words and your logo. Don’t forget to check out the dark themes and customize the video template furthermore. Choose your 3 words wisely and have a beautiful intro video or a short ad in just a few moments!
Rotating Words Original theme video
Rotating Words
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
6
8
14
Rotating Words Logo Reveal is a minimalist and clean looking animation made to show your logo and message in a fast and interesting way. Describe your business with big animated text, hashtags, topics or keywords which then rotate and transform into your animated logo.
