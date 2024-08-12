en
Smoke & Glitch Intro Unveil

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Engineering
Fire
Smoke
Distortion
Glitch
Abstract
Digital
Full HD
Music
More details
Smoke & Glitch Intro Unveil - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
17exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
5texts
3fonts
1audio
Step into the future with the sleek Smoke & Glitch Intro Unveil template, where glitch-inspired visuals meet cutting-edge branding. This horizontal video perfectly transitions from digital chaos to your crystal-clear logo and tagline. Customize the fonts, text, and colors to align with your brand's identity and prepare for a ready-to-publish video that brings a high-tech edge to your platform of choice.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Best of motionsparrow
Scanner Original theme video
Scanner
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
2
3
8
Scanner Logo Reveal is a modern, hi-tech animation featuring scanner effect acompanied with bad signal, screen tearing, flashes, video errors, noise, glitches, distortion. Perfect as an opener or intro to your slideshows, presentations, TV shows, products, Vlog, gaming highlights, electronic reviews, broadcasts, commercials and much more.
3D Glitch Digital Rays Original theme video
3D Glitch Digital Rays
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
12
Elevate your brand's presence with our 3D Glitch Digital Rays. Watch as your logo transforms before your eyes, expanding and evolving into a mesmerizing 3D emblem. Vibrant waves of energy radiate from the logo as it gracefully rotates and settles into position. With customizable options for your logo, colors, and tagline, this multipurpose reveal video is perfect for captivating intros or outros. Create a fully polished and ready-to-publish video that leaves a lasting impression.
GRDR No Black Bars theme video
GRDR
Edit
By bbpixel
11s
6
5
9
Tech grid logo reveal is a hi-tech and futuristic animation where a dynamically animated camera rotates around floating HUD elements and reveals your text and logo. Perfect as any technology or programming relating intro animation. Try for free!
Speed Logo Original theme video
Speed Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
12s
7
2
7
Speed Logo is a fast and dynamic After Effect template with energetically animated particles trails that fly past the screen, stylishly revealing your logo. It's so easy to use with 1 logo placeholder. It's the perfect intro or opener to your TV shows, commercial, films, movies, presentations, slideshows, promotions, events, Facebook and YouTube videos. Download this incredible AE template today and impress your audience with this raw and aggressively animated logo reveal. Sound FX included.
Glitch Lines Ident Original theme video
Glitch Lines Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Step into the digital age with the Glitch Lines Ident template, where a high-energy glitch and shiny reflections converge to unveil your logo. Tailor-made for intros, outros, and distinct branding moments, this template will let your logo take center stage in a modern. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to make a statement that's all your own.
Digital Glitch Reveal Purple Neon theme video
Digital Glitch Reveal
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
7
3
6
Step into the future with our Digital Glitch Reveal template, unveiling your brand with cutting-edge glitches and dynamic effects. Ideal for intros and outros, this versatile template for widescreen ensures your logo and tagline command attention with a stylish and modern twist. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand for a high-definition showcase.
Electrify Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Electrify Glitch Reveal
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Introduce your brand with a surge of power using the Electrify Glitch Reveal template. Watch as glitchy lightning forges your logo in a flash, commanding the screen with a lively shake and light-bending animation. This multipurpose masterpiece is ideal for striking intros or vibrant independent promotions. Customize fonts, colors, and more to amplify your message with an electrifying presence.
Fast Color Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Fast Color Glitch Reveal
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Capture the essence of your brand with an electrifying reveal in our Fast Color Glitch Reveal. Glitch effects and swift light streaks bring your logo to life, ensuring a mesmerizing brand introduction. Tailor with your unique logo, tagline, and brand colors. Engage your audience with this multipurpose video, whether as a vivid intro or a powerful broadcast.
