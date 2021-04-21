3D White Logo

Present your brand with a clean, minimal 3D logo animation. A smooth camera drifts across an elegant embossed surface and settles on a curved panel to reveal your logo and tagline. This versatile logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, presentations, promos, and event videos. Easily upload your logo, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune colors to match your branding. Designed with geometric forms, a refined monochrome palette, and fluid motion, it delivers a polished, professional ident in seconds.