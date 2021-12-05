Abstract Christmas Logo

Bring holiday charm to your brand with a polished 3D Christmas logo reveal. A cozy winter scene of trees, gifts, and candy canes guides the eye to a clean, centered logo panel, ideal for intros or outros. Smooth camera drift, glossy materials, and vibrant ornaments create a festive, elegant finish. Easily customize colors, logo, and an optional tagline or URL to match your branding. Perfect for seasonal promos, social posts, and corporate holiday messages, this cheerful ident delivers instant Christmas spirit with minimal setup.