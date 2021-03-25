Abstract Glitch Logo

Bring your brand to life with a powerful glitch logo animation. This energetic intro/outro blends digital distortion, scanlines, RGB split and strobing hits to build tension and land on a clean, centered logo with a tagline. Customize your background, colors, font and upload your own logo for a fast, professional identity bumper. Perfect for tech channels, gaming content, YouTube branding and modern promos that need a bold, digital edge. Make a memorable first impression in seconds.