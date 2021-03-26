Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Story - Original - Poster image

Abstract Story

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Story video
Abstract waves
Elegant
51exports
rating
Create striking vertical story videos in seconds. This minimal motion title pairs a dark, abstract-wave background with a refined gold frame and bold typography. Smooth outline reveals and a subtle typewriter line make messages feel premium and polished. Customize headline, supporting text, fonts, and colors, and pick from multiple theme variants to match your branding. Ideal for Instagram Stories, TikTok, and Reels promos, announcements, or quick brand highlights. Clean, elegant, and eye-catching—designed to boost readability and engagement without clutter.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us