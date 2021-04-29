Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Business Story - Original - Poster image

Business Story

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Geometric
Bold
Circle shape
594exports
rating
Make your next Instagram Story stand out with a clean, modern design. This vertical video template blends bold headlines, geometric circle clusters, and a rich gradient background to frame your visuals. Ideal for quick promos, events, or product highlights, it’s a versatile motion title that fits any brand. Easily swap the background image, edit the two headline lines, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Smooth, minimal motion keeps attention on your message while feeling premium and contemporary. Perfect for fast, effective story content that looks polished and on-brand.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us