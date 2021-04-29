Business Story

Make your next Instagram Story stand out with a clean, modern design. This vertical video template blends bold headlines, geometric circle clusters, and a rich gradient background to frame your visuals. Ideal for quick promos, events, or product highlights, it’s a versatile motion title that fits any brand. Easily swap the background image, edit the two headline lines, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Smooth, minimal motion keeps attention on your message while feeling premium and contemporary. Perfect for fast, effective story content that looks polished and on-brand.