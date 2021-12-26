Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Balls Logo - Original - Poster image

Christmas Balls Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Intro
Festive
484exports
rating
Bring the holidays to your brand with a playful, glossy 3D logo animation framed by bouncing Christmas ornaments. This festive opener/outro showcases your logo and tagline at center stage, surrounded by vibrant baubles and subtle snowflake details. Customize colors for background, ornaments, logo, and tagline to match your identity. Smooth camera motion, elegant finishes, and lively bounce create a joyful seasonal vibe ideal for promos, greetings, and social content. A polished, easy-to-use logo reveal designed to make your Christmas videos instantly feel celebratory and on-brand.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us