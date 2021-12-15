Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a playful, 3D Christmas logo reveal. A cascade of festive decorations frames your mark before settling into a clean, centered scene with room for a short tagline. Perfect for seasonal intros and outros, this template blends a minimal layout with eye‑catching ornaments for instant recognition. Personalize the palette, upload your logo, and add a short message to match your brand. Use it across social, ads, or broadcasts to share warm, polished holiday vibes in seconds.