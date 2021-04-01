Youtube intro for cooking channel
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City Intro - Original - Poster image

City Intro

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 11 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Promo
Bold
Stomp style
Slideshow
17.6Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a high-energy opener built for promos and teasers. This modern, stomp-style design combines bold typography, sliding panels, grid collages, and sleek abstract waves to spotlight your visuals. Seamless transitions, stacked text walls, outline text accents, and dynamic banners keep momentum high, while a centered logo outro delivers a strong finish. Perfect for product launches, fashion reels, travel highlights, or brand teasers—customize text, media, and colors to match your identity and make a powerful first impression.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us