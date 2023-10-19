Youtube intro for cooking channel
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City Scape Promo - Original - Poster image

City Scape Promo

00:38 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 25 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Geometric lines
Geometric
694exports
rating
Showcase your story with a calm, minimalist promo. This modular slideshow blends geometric lines, scan-bar reveals and subtle glitch accents to build each scene with clarity. Drop in your media, edit headlines and finish with a strong logo endcard. A dark, stylish palette and letterboxed framing focus attention on the message, while measured pacing gives viewers time to read and absorb. Ideal for brand promos, portfolios, product highlights, or channel bumpers when you want clean design with a modern digital edge.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us