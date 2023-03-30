Clean Outline Reveal

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D logo reveal. This clean, minimal animation constructs your mark from glossy outline segments, then settles into an elegant center lockup with an optional tagline. Customize background gradient, logo colors, and typography for a polished, on-brand intro or outro. Smooth motion, tasteful reflections, and balanced spacing keep the focus on your identity while remaining unobtrusive. Ideal for videos, channels, and presentations where a modern, professional first impression matters.