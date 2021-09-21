Clean Reveal Logo

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal 3D logo reveal. Segmented shapes glide and rotate to assemble your mark, accented by elegant lens flares and glossy light sweeps. A soft gradient backdrop and long shadows add depth, while an optional tagline fades in to complete the lockup. Easily customize colors, toggle flares and glints, adjust shadows, and set your preferred font to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, idents, and channel branding, this polished template delivers a modern, corporate‑ready finish in seconds.