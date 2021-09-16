Clean Rotation Logo

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean, minimalist logo animation. This template traces your mark with elegant line work, builds it through subtle rotation, and finishes with a refined flare and soft long shadows. A glass‑like sheen and gentle gradients keep the look modern and premium. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, presentations, and branded content. Customize colors, shadows, and finishing glints to match your identity, then export a sleek, professional logo reveal in minutes.