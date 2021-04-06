Colorful Shape Logo

Bring your brand to life with a playful 3D logo reveal. A smooth camera meets a traveling badge, gently pushing colorful geometric tokens aside before settling on a clean, centered composition. This minimal, elegant logo animation works perfectly as an intro or outro for promos, presentations, ads, Facebook and YouTube videos. Easily replace the logo, edit the tagline, and tailor colors to your brand. With polished 3D motion graphics and a friendly vibe, it’s a versatile way to make your mark and keep your audience engaged.