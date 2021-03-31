Dynamic Opener

Make a bold first impression with a fast, modern opener. This template combines stomp-style cuts, glitch transitions, sliding panels and dot-grid accents with a crisp flat design. Drop in your media and finish with a clean logo reveal to promote products, events, portfolios and more. The energetic pacing, vibrant color accents and minimal geometric shapes keep attention locked on your visuals. Perfect for quick promos, intros and slideshows across social and web.